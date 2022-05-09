MI vs KKR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 56

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 56 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. After eight straight losses, Mumbai have won their last two matches, defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

In the match against Gujarat, they were on the backfoot for the most part. However, the bowlers helped Mumbai stage an excellent comeback as they went on to win the contest by five runs. Daniel Sams gave away only three runs when GT needed nine off the last over. The triumph would undoubtedly have boosted Mumbai’s confidence.

After a bright start, Kolkata’s campaign has gone completely off-track. They have won only one of their last seven matches. With just eight points after 11 games, their playoff hopes are as good as over. Can they lift themselves against Mumbai after the 75-run thrashing at the hands of Lucknow?

Today's IPL toss result

The Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“We would like to field first, no particular reason. We keep changing what we want to do as a team.”

Mumbai have been forced to make one change. With Suryakumar Yadav ruled out due to injury, Ramandeep Singh comes in for him. Kolkata have made as many as five changes. Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sheldon Jackson all come back into the playing XI.

MI vs KKR - Today's Match Playing XIs

MI playing XI: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

KKR playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Today IPL match player list

MI squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh , Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis

KKR squad: Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Venkatesh Iyer, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane

MI vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

