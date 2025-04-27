MI vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2025 (27/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 45

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, April 27, in match number 45 of IPL 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led MI clinched their fifth straight win of the season, beating LSG by 54 runs in the afternoon encounter.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai registered 215/7 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav hit impactful half-centuries, scoring 58 (32 balls) and 54 (28 balls), respectively. Will Jacks (29 off 21 balls) and Naman Dhir (25* off 11 balls) also chipped in with crucial cameos. Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav picked up two wickets each for Lucknow.

Ayush Badoni (35 off 22) and Mitchell Marsh (34 off 24) were the top scorers in the run chase, finishing with 35 and 34, respectively. Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball, bagging a fantastic four-wicket haul.

The visiting side were ultimately bundled out for 161. The victory took Mumbai to second place in the IPL 2025 points table. Hardik Pandya and Co. now have six wins from 10 outings. Lucknow, on the other hand, are in the sixth spot, with five wins and as many defeats.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Nicholas Pooran's hat-trick of sixes against Deepak Chahar

LSG's swashbuckling batter Nicholas Pooran took Mumbai pacer Deepak Chahar to the cleaners in the final over of the powerplay. Chahar kicked off the over with a couple of dot balls, followed by a wide.

However, it was all downhill for the bowler from there on. Pooran struck two back-to-back sixes over backward point, putting Chahar under pressure. He then went for a pull shot that sailed over the mid-wicket fence for another maximum.

Pooran enthralled the viewers with his hat-trick of sixes but failed to convert his start into a big score. The dangerous batter lost his wicket after a 27-run knock in 15 balls.

#2 Mayank Yadav bamboozles MI skipper Hardik Pandya with a fiery delivery

Lucknow's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav featured in his first match of the season. He provided his team with a massive breakthrough early in the match, sending back Rohit Sharma in the third over.

Mayank claimed yet another crucial wicket, dismissing Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya in the 16th over. The seamer pitched it on a good length, and the batter was beaten while playing a drive.

The ball ended up hitting the bails, and Hardik had to walk about after scoring just five runs in seven deliveries. Here's a video of the stunning delivery:

#3 Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after hitting Jasprit Bumrah for a six

Lucknow spinner Ravi Bishnoi managed to hit a six against star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. On the final ball of the 18th over, the lower-order batter cleared the long-on fence off a length ball from Mumbai's pace spearhead.

Bishnoi was visibly overjoyed with the maximum and celebrated in front of Bumrah. The incident left several fans in splits and even LSG captain Rishabh Pant could be seen smiling in the dugout.

MI will next face RR away on Thursday, May 1.

