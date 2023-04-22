MI vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match

Two mid-table teams in Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set cross swords in Match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be hosted by the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

This particular match-up has produced some exciting games in the recent past and fans can expect another thrilling contest tonight.

Currently sixth in the , MI are on a three-match winning streak. A win against PBKS might take them into the top four spots.

Punjab, meanwhile, have been inconsistent and are in need of a win. They have won three and lost three of their first six encounters. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record:

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Arshdeep Singh of PBKS in action [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between Mumbai and Punjab is extremely tightly contested, with MI winning just one extra game over PBKS. In 29 IPL matches, MI have recorded 15 wins while Punjab have come out on top on 14 occasions.

The first three matches between the two sides saw Punjab gain the upper hand. It was in their fourth encounter when MI registered their first win over PBKS in 2009.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 29.

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 15.

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 14.

Matches with No Results - 0.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record at Wankhede

The Wankhede Stadium will host tonight's battle between MI and PBKS. The head-to-head record between MI and PBKS in IPL matches hosted in Mumbai is 5-4.

It will be interesting to see if Punjab could level the record tonight.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 5

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 5 MI vs PBKS matches in IPL

Punjab Kings have won three of their last five games vs MI [IPLT20]

As far as the last five IPL matches between MI and PBKS are concerned, the Red and Gold unit have trounced MI thrice. MI have won only two of their last five games against PBKS, with one win coming in 2020 and the other in 2021.

It's interesting to note that the second fixture between the two teams in 2020 scripted history as it required two Super-overs to decide the fate of the match. In the end, PBKS finished as the victors of the memorable game.

Here's a look at the summary of the last five encounters between MI and PBKS in the IPL:

PBKS (198/5) beat MI (186/9) by 12 runs, April 13, 2022

MI (137/4) beat PBKS (135/6) by six wickets, September 28, 2021

PBKS (132/1) beat MI (131/6) by nine wickets, April 23, 2021

PBKS (176/6) beat MI (176/6) in a Super-over, October 18, 2020

MI (191/4) beat PBKS (143/8) by 48 runs, October 1, 2020

