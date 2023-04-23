MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

The Punjab Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to return to the upper half of the IPL 2023 points table. The Kings recorded their fourth win of the season last night at Wankhede Stadium.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The home team took four wickets in the first 10 overs.

However, a 92-run stand for the fifth wicket between Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia guided PBKS closer to the 200-run mark. Jitesh Sharma's 25-run cameo helped them set a 215-run target for MI.

In reply, Mumbai almost chased down the target. Half-centuries from Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav turned the game in MI's favor, but a top-quality performance from Arshdeep Singh in the death overs helped PBKS win by 13 runs.

Now that the game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, stats, and award winners list from this IPL 2023 match.

List of all award winners in the MI vs PBKS match, IPL 2023

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran won the Man of the Match award for his captain's innings. The all-rounder scored 55 runs off just 29 balls.

He did not take any wickets in the second innings, returning with figures of 0/41. However, he took the catch to dismiss Cameron Green.

It was an entertaining game between MI and PBKS last night. Here are all the players who received the awards at the presentation ceremony:

Player of the Match: Sam Curran (55 off 29 and 0/41)

Game-changer of the Match: Cameron Green

Catch of the Match: Atharva Taide

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Cameron Green

Longest Six of the Match: Tim David (114 m)

Electric Striker of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (strike rate of 219.23)

Most Fours of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (7 fours)

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match (Image: Sportskeeda)

Punjab Kings lost the wicket of Matthew Short in the powerplay, but the duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide stitched up a partnership of 47 runs for the second wicket to stabilize the innings.

The Mumbai Indians bounced back with three wickets, but the partnership between Harpreet Bhatia and Sam Curran changed the game.

Curran smashed five fours and four sixes in his 55-run knock. He was the top scorer for PBKS. Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, with figures of 2/15.

Chasing 215 runs, MI scored 201/6 in 20 overs. Cameron Green top-scored with a 43-ball 67, while Arshdeep Singh bowled an impressive spell of 4/29.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match

The game between MI and PBKS was full of ups and downs. Several records were broken during this IPL 2023 match. Here's a list of some interesting stats:

Suryakumar Yadav broke Suresh Raina's record for being the fastest Indian to score 6,000 T20 runs in terms of balls faced. He achieved the feat in 4,017 balls, while Raina did it in 4,295 balls. Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to complete 250 sixes in the IPL. Jitesh Sharma broke Bhanuka Rajapaksa's record for the highest strike rate by a PBKS batter in an IPL innings. He batted at a strike rate of 357.14 against MI last night in the IPL 2023, while Rajapaksa scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 344.44 against KKR in 2022.

