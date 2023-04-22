MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22. This will be the second match of the doubleheader.

Mumbai began their IPL 2023 campaign with two losses. However, they have made a brilliant comeback since then, winning their last three games on the trot.

In their previous match, they got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs. Batting first, they put up 192/5 on the board and then bowled out SRH for 178.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have suffered in the absence of skipper Shikhar Dhawan. They went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 24 runs in their last match. The bowlers did reasonably well to restrict RCB to 174/4. However, the batters stumbled, responding with 150.

Today's MI vs PBKS toss result

MI have won the toss and opted to field. Rohit Sharma:

“Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on, hopefully we restrict them and chase it down later.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to field first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-31



#TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS Toss Update @mipaltan win the toss and elect to field first against @PunjabKingsIPL Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@mipaltan win the toss and elect to field first against @PunjabKingsIPL. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-31 #TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS https://t.co/9awCR0HZTW

Pacer Jofra Archer is back for Mumbai. For Punjab, Sam Curran remains captain as Shikhar Dhawan is still unavailable.

MI vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Mumbai subs: Ramandeep Singh , Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera.

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Subs: Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar.

Today's MI vs PBKS pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden and Danny Morrison, It looks like a very very good batting track but the pacers could be the ones to watch out for tonight. It's a great ground to bat on, with chasing being the preferred option. Dew is unlikely.

Today's MI vs PBKS match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh , Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

Punjab Kings squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.

MI vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Poll : 0 votes