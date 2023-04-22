MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and IPL records

After three consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to script their fourth victory of the season when they go up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

PBKS have been inconsistent of late after starting their campaign on a high, winning just one solitary game from their last four encounters. In their previous outing, they were beaten by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 24 runs at home.

MI, meanwhile, once again made a dull start to their campaign, losing their first two matches. However, the five-time champions have found their feet since, with a hat-trick of wins.

Before the game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings starts, here's a look at the pitch history of Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records & stats

The pitch in Mumbai is famous for being a batting paradise. Over the last 15 years, several IPL teams have posted big totals while playing at this stadium. Since it will be a night fixture, pacers might get extra bounce. But it might be extremely hard for them to contain the hard-hitting batters.

Teams batting second have achieved more success than teams batting first in Mumbai. The captain winning the toss may elect to field first.

Here's a list of some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played at this stadium.

IPL matches played: 104

Matches won by teams batting first: 48

Matches won by teams batting second: 56

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022.

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008.

Highest successful run-chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019.

Average first-innings score: 167

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium helps the batters a lot. The pacers and spinners receive some help from the surface, but the batters end up dominating the contest.

With the average runs per over at the venue being over 8.4, batters from both units will be licking their lips and aim to give their side the upper hand in the encounter.

Wankhede Stadium, Last IPL Match

MI beat KKR in their last game at Wankhede [IPLT20]

Mumbai Indians trounced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last game hosted by Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Playing their second home game of the season, MI easily overcame KKR by five wickets to win their 23rd game against them.

While chasing 186, Ishan Kishan got off to a flier as he cracked five boundaries and as many maximums to hit a vital knock of 58 from just 25 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav's 43 and Tilak Verma's 30 took MI closer to the target before Tim David provided the finishing touches with his 24* as the hosts cruised home with 14 balls in hand.

Earlier, MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma missed the toss due to a stomach bug. Suryakumar, the acting captain, called for Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss.

While Mumbai did pick up an early wicket in the form of Narayan Jagadeesan, the game was turned around by Venkatesh Iyer. The southpaw, who batted at No. 3, lofted anything pitched in his arc and immediately made his intentions clear.

In just 49 balls, Iyer completed his first IPL century after taking 23 balls to reach his fifty.However, the MI bowlers continued to pick up wickets from one end.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 186/5 (Ishan Kishan 58, Suyash Sharma 2/27) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 185/6 (Venkatesh Iyer 104, Hritik Shokeen 2/34) by 5 wickets

