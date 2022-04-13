MI vs PBKS, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 23

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Following the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) 23-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, MI remain the only team without a victory in this year’s edition. They will thus be keen to break the jinx.

In the previous match, Mumbai came up with a below-par batting performance, which cost them the game. Batting first, they managed only 151 for 6. They would not have got even that far but for Suryakumar Yadav’s excellent knock of 68* in 37 balls. Kieron Pollard's form is a concern. With the ball, they need better support for Jasprit Bumrah.

PBKS have had a mixed run in IPL 2022, winning two and losing two. They should have beaten the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match, but crumbled under pressure as Rahul Tewatia slammed Odean Smith for two sixes. Punjab will have had time to reflect on the disappointment and will look to come back stronger.

Today's IPL toss result

Mumbai have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“This looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played on. There will be help for the pacers, so we need to exploit that.”

MI have made one change to their team, with Tymal Mills coming back in for Ramandeep Singh. Punjab are going in with an unchanged squad.

MI vs PBKS - Today's Match Playing 11s

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Today IPL match player list

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Ramandeep Singh, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel

MI vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabha

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

