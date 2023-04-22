MI vs PBKS, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and results

Following three consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to script their fourth win of the season when they go up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

PBKS have been inconsistent lately after starting their campaign on a high, winning just one solitary game in their last four encounters. In their previous outing, they were trounced by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 24 runs at home.

After opting to bowl first in an evening game in Mohali, PBKS bowlers were put under pressure right from the word go. RCB got off to a flying start, thanks to a 137-run opening stand between Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Both batters completed their half-centuries, with Kohli scoring 59 and du Plessis mustering 84 off 56.

In the death overs, PBKS held back nicely and RCB piled up 174 runs in their stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing 175 to record their second win on home turf in IPL 2023, PBKS failed to build a big partnership like Kohli and du Plessis did for the Royal Challengers. Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma tried their best to save the day, but Punjab ended up losing the match by 24 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was influential in the career-best figures of 4/21 and was also adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Scorecard of MI from their last IPL 2023 game

Batting scorecard of MI from their last game vs SRH [Sportskeeda]

Unlike PBKS, Mumbai will enter tonight's game on the back of a clinical win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game.

After winning the toss, the hosts asked MI to bat first in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma (28) and Ishan Kishan (38) gave their team a rapid start but couldn't manage to score a big one.

Cameron Green took over and raced past his half-century in just 33 balls. Youngster Tilak Verma also instilled some impetus into the MI innings with his well-made 17-ball 37. It helped them reach a score of 192/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing a challenging target, SRH needed to get off to a bright start. However, both Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi lost their wickets early to Jason Behrendorff.

Bowling scorecard of Mi from their last game vs SRH [Sportskeeda]

Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram added 46 for the third wicket before MI pegged back into the game with two more quick wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen gave MI a scare with a terrific exhibition of big-hitting, going after Piyush Chawla and launching him for 4,6,6,4. However, the leg-spinner had the last laugh as Klaasen was caught for 36 off 16 while attempting another big hit.

MI bowlers performed well in the death overs, restricting SRH to 178 and winning their third consecutive game by 14 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be eyeing to continue their winning streak going against PBKS at home on Saturday as well.

Poll : 0 votes