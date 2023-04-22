MI vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are finding their feet in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), not to the surprise of many.

Champion teams generally find a way to bounce back, and Mumbai certainly belong in that category. The five-time IPL winners haven't had a great time in the league over the last couple of years, but things finally seem to be looking up.

MI have amassed three wins on the trot, chasing down totals against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before defending 192 in an excellent performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Another win would take Mumbai into the top half of the table and perhaps even into the playoff spots.

MI will get the chance to do so when they take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 31 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

Unlike Mumbai, Punjab don't seem to be gathering any momentum at all. They somehow managed to scrape through to two wins at the start of the competition, but things have gone downhill since then.

PBKS' fortunes have nosedived and they find themselves in seventh place, with six points to their name and the third-worst net run rate in the competition. They have been without regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan for the last two matches, and their batting has understandably been sub-par.

The recent head-to-head record has been even, with PBKS winning three of their last five matches against MI.

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS Match Prediction: Mumbai look to keep momentum going against struggling Punjab

Sam Curran has been decent with the ball, but his batting form hasn't been great

Rohit Sharma and Co. are finding their feet in IPL 2023, and most of their departments seem to be clicking.

The batting unit has looked threatening in recent games, with Rohit and Ishan Kishan blazing away in the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav found his range against KKR, while Cameron Green did against SRH. Tilak Varma and Tim David have been deadly this year as well.

MI will be happy with their bowling progress as well. Arjun Tendulkar's smarts and skill have been on full display in the last two games, and Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith have ensured that Jofra Archer's absence hasn't been felt greatly.

PBKS, on the other hand, are in deep trouble without Dhawan. The opener's excellent anchoring was setting a platform for the power-hitters around him to flourish, and Atharva Taide and Harpeet Bhatia haven't been able to step up for the franchise in their captain's absence.

The Kings' bowling is relatively better, but they haven't found it easy to pick up wickets. Rahul Chahar's indifferent form has contributed to that, with the leg-spinner having managed just two scalps in six matches.

It's tough to see PBKS pushing MI to the limit in this game. Although the Kings have had their moments, they seem to be a lost batting unit without Dhawan.

While anything can happen in a game of T20 cricket, the home side are the clear favorites.

Prediction: MI to win Match 31 of IPL 2023.

