MI vs RCB Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 4

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their dominance in WPL 2023 as they absolutely annihilated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 4 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) on Monday (March 6).

RCB elected to bat first and seemed to be a bit too desperate to put pressure on MI by scoring big. However, the ploy also meant that they lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 155 in their allotted 20 overs.

Any hopes of a fightback with the ball for RCB were dashed by star all-rounders Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciever-Brunt. The duo scored half-centuries as Mumbai cruised to a nine-wicket win.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed eyeballs of fans:

#3 Hayley Matthews strikes on back-to-back deliveries

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine seemed to hit the top gear straightaway as runs flowed from both ends in the first four overs. Hayley Matthews' off-spin was used as a match-up for Mandhana by Harmanpreet Kaur, but that didn't work in her first over.

However, the Mumbai Indians captain backed Matthews with another over, and the trust paid an instant dividend. Matthews picked up the wickets of Mandhana and Heather Knight off consecutive deliveries to push RCB on the back foot. She ended up with figures of 3-28 and got the ball to drift, making full use of the winds.

#2 Ellyse Perry's run out

After the loss of early wickets, Ellyse Perry seemed determined to repair the RCB innings alongside wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. The duo seemed to have steadied the ship, and the rub of the green also went their way when Ghosh was controversially adjudged not out on a caught-behind appeal.

However, both Ghosh and Perry struggled with their running between the wickets, and that proved to be the Australian veteran's downfall. Perry cut one delivery behind point, which was stopped brilliantly by Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Humaira Kazi at short third man collected the ball and threw it so accurately that it hit the stumps at the striker's end. Perry knew she was out as soon as the direct hit happened, and that was a blow that almost made it certain that RCB won't reach a par score.

#1 Hayley Matthews' blitz

RCB needed early wickets to have a chance of defending 156 on a belter of a pitch. However, that didn't happen, as Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews added a decent 45 runs for the first wicket.

Once Bhatia was dismissed, Nat Sciver-Brunt came to the crease, and the duo just shifted gears to another level. Matthews nonchalantly smashed left-arm spinner Preeti Bose for a six over square leg and didn't look back.

Smashing an unbeaten 77 off just 38, Matthews proved just how crucial she is to the MI team in all departments. Her 114-run stand with Sciver-Brunt was enough for Mumbai to win in a canter.

