MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: RCB Player Ratings as Faf du Plessis and Co. suffer severe dent to their playoff hopes after crushing defeat

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crumbled at the Wankhede Stadium, losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in Match 54 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, May 9.

After the home side won the toss and elected to field, Bangalore lost two quick wickets in the powerplay. Although they recovered in the middle overs, RCB couldn't quite accelerate sufficiently and probably finished 20 runs below par.

MI were assured in the chase, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the way with a stellar 83 off just 35 balls. SKY had support from Ishan Kishan (42 off 21) and Nehal Wadhera (52 not out off 34), who played important knocks.

Here are RCB's player ratings from Match 54 of IPL 2023 against MI.

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Bowlers disappoint after Du Plessis-Maxwell show

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have put on some sensational partnerships this season

Faf du Plessis: 8/10

Du Plessis has been simply sensational for RCB in IPL 2023. He made the most of an early life to make 65 off 41, striking five fours and three sixes in his knock. The South African's newfound assurance against spin continued, but he was rather helpless in the second innings.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

Kohli's shot was one that he won't want to watch back. He played an ugly hoick that resulted in a simple catch to Kishan behind the stumps. The star batter was surprisingly poor on the field as well.

Mahipal Lomror: 2/10

Lomror came in at No. 5 and couldn't make an impact. He played three balls before being castled by Kumar Kartikeya and got subbed out.

Glenn Maxwell: 9/10

Maxwell played an incredible innings filled with innovation and skill against MI. The dynamic batter smashed 68 off just 33 balls, including eight fours and four sixes. He was the primary reason why RCB managed to reach a somewhat defendable total.

Anuj Rawat: 3/10

Rawat looked to be positive in the powerplay, but his poor run with the bat continued. He tried to play a ramp and got into a terrible position. Taking the gloves in Dinesh Karthik's absence, he took a good catch.

Dinesh Karthik: 7/10

Karthik found scoring against spin slightly easier than usual as Kumar Kartikeya dished out a few freebies. His 30-run knock was RCB's third-highest score, and while it was essential, he could've done more at the death with two overs of pace to come.

Wanindu Hasaranga: 5/10

Hasaranga broke the game open with a two-wicket over in the powerplay, but he simply wasn't accurate enough at the Wankhede. The leg-spinner often dished out flighted deliveries in the slot and sometimes dropped it short as well. He ended up leaking 53 runs in his four overs.

Harshal Patel: 2/10

Harshal has been woeful in IPL 2023. He bowled 3.3 overs that cost 41 runs, sending down a beamer that has become almost customary in every game. The fast bowler has lost all consistency and reliability.

Josh Hazlewood: 3/10

Hazlewood was surprisingly poor against MI as he dished out several freebies in the slot. The Aussie doesn't seem to have hit full fitness yet and conceded 32 runs in three wicketless overs.

Vyshak Vijaykumar: 5/10

While Vyshak beat the bat on occasion and picked up two wickets in the 16th over of the innings, he wasn't consistent enough. The uncapped quick went for 37 runs in his three overs.

Mohammed Siraj: 3/10

Siraj had a second consecutive bad game. He followed up his poor outing against the Delhi Capitals with a game in which his three overs cost 31 overs. The MI batters hit him for two fours and three sixes.

Kedar Jadhav [impact]: 5/10

RCB were forced to introduce Jadhav as an impact player in the first innings. The veteran batter struck a boundary off his first ball but finished on 12 off 10. He took a catch.

Poll : Should RCB drop Harshal Patel from their playing XI? Yes No 24 votes