MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Wankhede Stadium will play host to a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7. It is the second home match of the season for MI, who previously squashed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at this venue.

On the other side, RCB will play their third away match of the season. While MI are undefeated at home in IPL 2025, the Bengaluru-based franchise are yet to lose an away game in the tournament.

It should be an exciting clash between MI and RCB in Mumbai. Ahead of the big game, here's a quick glance at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

The iconic stadium in Mumbai has hosted 117 matches, with teams batting second winning 63 times. Even the last game ended in the favor of the team batting second.

Here are some important numbers to know from the 117 matches played at this stadium:

IPL matches played: 117

Won by teams batting first: 54

Won by teams batting second: 63

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 2011

Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023

Average first innings score: 169.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Mumbai before the toss happens on April 7. The venue offers batter-friendly surfaces, but in the last match, fast bowler Ashwani Kumar destroyed the Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting lineup.

Pacers should receive some help from the conditions. MI will be delighted because Jasprit Bumrah has finally joined the team.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

MI crushed KKR by eight wickets in the previous IPL game played in Mumbai. Bowling first, MI bowled KKR out for just 116. Debutant Ashwani Kumar stole the show by taking four wickets.

In reply, Ryan Rickelton's maiden half-century guided MI home comfortably. Here's a short summary of the game:

Brief scores: MI 121/2 (Ryan Rickelton 62*, Andre Russell 2/35) beat KKR 116 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 26, Ashwani Kumar 4/24) by 8 wickets.

