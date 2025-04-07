MI vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dropped their first points of the season at home in their previous game. When they face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7, they will be keen on getting back in the win column. Unfortunately for them, soon after they landed in the coastal city, they heard arguably the most frightening four-word sentence for any cricket team.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah is fit. Jasprit Bumrah is back. All the storylines surrounding RCB's upcoming clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) will revolve around the ace spearhead, who has been missing from action since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With MI stuck on two points from four matches, Bumrah's impending return will be a major boost for the franchise. Moreover, with RCB playing an electric brand of cricket, Mumbai will need every resource they can get in the bowling department.

Ad

Trending

Bengaluru, meanwhile, will want to make the most of their promising away form in IPL 2025 so far. They have the personnel required in both departments to upset the hosts, who are unbeaten against them at the Wankhede Stadium since 2015.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Ad

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

An exciting clash featuring plenty of big names is on the cards for Monday. Can MI make it two out of two at home? Or will RCB put another two points on the board on the road?

Ad

IPL 2025: Out-of-sorts MI seek Wankhede solace vs spirited RCB

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI's fortunes will hinge heavily on whether Jasprit Bumrah is at his best. The franchise wouldn't have rushed him back unless he had recovered fully, and it's safe to assume that the fast bowler will be fairly match-ready.

Ad

With a firing Bumrah, Mumbai might just have the resources necessary to upset RCB's high-risk, high-reward brand of cricket. In Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, the hosts have the new-ball prowess needed to ask serious questions of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt.

Bengaluru are half the team if they lose a couple of wickets in the powerplay, and the likes of Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner should enjoy bowling to the RCB middle order if that happens. Moreover, with Vignesh Puthur proving to be a real point of difference, the five-time IPL champions could choke the visitors.

Ad

RCB have some bowling firepower of their own. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be deadly in the Wankhede powerplay, and Yash Dayal has been in decent form as well. However, Rajat Patidar might not have the spin resources needed to trouble the MI middle order.

This is an even match-up between two world-class T20 teams, so it's hard to accurately predict a winner. RCB have so many match-winners in their ranks that they cannot be counted out, MI might just be able to get things done in front of their vociferous home crowd.

Prediction: MI to win Match 20 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More