MI vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 42

The Mumbai Indians (MI) made an incredible comeback to beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 42 of the IPL 2023 season. Chasing down a target of 213 with three balls to spare, Mumbai also set a new record for the highest successful chase at the Wankhede Stadium.

An incredible hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal saw RR post a mammoth 212/7 in their 20 overs. It seemed a case of deja vu for MI as they conceded a 200+ score for the third game in a row. The hosts also kept losing wickets at crucial junctures in the chase and it felt like the Royals might take the two points with them.

However, that wasn't to be as a heroic cameo from Tim David ensured that MI won the game with three balls to spare and got the crucial two points to keep themselves alive in the race for the playoffs. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 'Local boy' Yashasvi Jaiswal makes it big in Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an inspirational story due to the hardships that he has faced in pursuing cricket professionally. A Mumbai boy through and through, Jaiswal grew up playing on the Maidans and gradually became an undisputed starter for Mumbai's domestic team.

Although he showed signs of brilliance in the IPL last season, it is the 2023 edition of the tournament where he has truly arrived. To smash his maiden IPL century in front of his home crowd and in the stadium that he knows so well would have certainly been special for the youngster. It's a moment that he will probably cherish forever.

#2 Sandeep Sharma's potential catch of the tournament to dismiss SKY

Suryakumar Yadav was on song once again for Mumbai, this time against RR, and it seemed like the hosts would win the game if he batted till the end. 'SKY' smashed yet another half-century and played some incredible shots to ensure that the asking rate of more than 13 runs per over was always in check.

However, there seemed to be a huge turning point in the game when Suryakumar failed to clear the fine leg fielder while attempting a scoop shot off Trent Boult. Boult banged it short and didn't give any pace for SKY to work with.

Suryakumar Yadav didn't get enough bat on it but it still felt like he had gotten enough to just elude Sandeep Sharma at fine leg. But that wasn't to be as Sandeep ran behind and completed an incredible diving catch. He covered 19 meters and then also put in a dive to ensure that RR got rid of the dangerous SKY.

#1 Tim David's hattrick of sixes in the final over

Arguably the moment that clinched the victory for MI was when Tim David hammered Jason Holder in the final over. David walked out to bat when Mumbai had just lost SKY and the situation was tricky as they needed 57 runs off 24 balls.

Tilak Varma did play a few shots, but the required run rate meant that Tim David had to do the majority of the hitting. That's exactly what he did as he smashed 45 runs off just 14 balls and won them the game. This included an incredible carnage against Holder that made fans praise David's presence of mind.

Normally, big hitters go deep in their crease so that they can make the most use of the yorker by converting it into a slot delivery. Tim David did the exact opposite as he stood probably more than a foot outside the crease and converted Holder's attempted yorkers into full tosses. Three massive sixes and the entire stadium erupted, recognizing the magnitude of the feat David had achieved.

You can watch all the highlights of the match here.

