MI vs RR, IPL 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and IPL records

IPL 2023 returns to the Wankhede on Sunday for a clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Royals will look to go top of the standings with a win.

Rajasthan have had five wins in eight games in IPL 2023. They're second in the standings with ten points and a net run rate of +0.939. Meanwhile, MI are ninth with six points from seven games.

Before the game between Mumbai and Rajasthan starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Wankhede.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records & stats

The pitch at the Wankhede is known to be a batting paradise. Heaps of runs have been scored in IPL games at this venue. So it should not be a surprise if another run-fest ensues.

Fast bowlers may receive some help from the surface initially, but batters should dominate as the game progresses. More than 400 runs were scored in the last IPL 2023 game at this ground. Here's a list of some other important numbers from IPL games played at this venue.

IPL matches played: 105

Matches won by teams batting first: 49

Matches won by teams batting second: 56

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest team score: 235-1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 198-7 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2019

Average first-innings score: 168

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch report for the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals game will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Going by the last game played at the ground, the pitch should be excellent for batting.

Even if early wickets are lost, teams should be able to bounce back. Spinners could find it difficult to check the run flow.

Wankhede Stadium Last IPL Match

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in the last IPL game at this ground. Sam Curran's half-century guided PBKS to 214-8, with Piyush Chawla bowling a tight spell of 2-15 in three overs for MI.

In response, MI were restricted to 201-6, riding on Cameron Green's half-century. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bagged a four-wicket haul for the Kings.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 214-8 (Sam Curran 55, Piyush Chawla 2/15) beat Mumbai Indians 201-6 (Cameron Green 67, Arshdeep Singh 4/29) by 13 runs

