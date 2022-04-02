MI vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 9

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 9 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. This will be the day game of the double header.

Mumbai and Rajasthan got off to contrasting starts in the IPL 2022 campaign. Mumbai failed to defend a total of 177 against the Delhi Capitals (DC), going down by four wickets. They got off to a good start courtesy Ishan Kishan (81* off 48) and skipper Rohit Sharma (41 off 32). However, the middle and lower order could not contribute much.

As for Rajasthan, they came up with a dominant performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting first, they put up a 200-plus score and then restricted Hyderabad to under 150. Both in the batting and the bowling departments, RR have some fantastic match-winners this season. Mumbai won’t have it easy.

Today's IPL toss result

Mumbai have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Being a day game, dew won’t play a part. However, Rohit Sharma explained his decision and said:

“No particular reason. It is a good pitch, we are seeing a trend in the tournament, you have a score in front of you and you know what to do as a batting group. Dew is not going to be a factor. We just felt it is a good pitch, let’s have a score in front of us and see what we do as a batting group.”

Mumbai are going in with the same team, which means Suryakumar Yadav will not be seen in action. For Rajasthan, Navdeep Saini comes in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

MI vs RR - Today's Match Playing 11s

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c &w), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

Today IPL match player list

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Fabian Allen, Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

RR squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy

MI vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Pachum Pathak

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Sai Krishna