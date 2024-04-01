MI vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Home teams have been overwhelming favorites in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). In 13 matches so far, the only contest has ended in favor of the away side, and that was the Kolkata Knight Riders' win in Bengaluru.

Struggling for momentum and ravaged by controversy, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope that the trend continues when they return to the Wankhede Stadium to take on the high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, April 1.

Hardik Pandya and company have had a rough start to the campaign. The captain has been on the receiving end of boos in two cities now, and things aren't expected to ease up at the Wankhede, where fans haven't taken too kindly to how he replaced Rohit Sharma at the helm of the franchise.

If MI's opening loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) was frustrating enough, given that they failed to chase down a gettable total against their skipper's former franchise, their defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was nothing short of painful. The Mumbai bowlers were carted to all corners of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as they conceded the largest total in IPL history, and the fact that they got somewhat close was barely any consolation.

MI are a franchise that have the highest standards, and they will expect the side to get back to winning ways at the earliest. That won't be easy though, with the Royals having notched up twin victories to kick off their IPL 2024 campaign.

RR have been smart with their usage of the impact player rule, using Nandre Burger ahead of Rovman Powell in both their games so far. They first beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in fairly convincing fashion before getting over the line against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

MI have won four of their last five IPL clashes against RR, but that might not mean much on Monday, given where the two teams are placed right now. Can the five-time champions notch up their first win of the campaign? Or will the Royals keep their spotless record intact?

IPL 2024, MI vs RR: Wankhede returns to the spotlight

Expand Tweet

MI have made a great deal of changes in just two IPL 2024 games. Kwena Maphaka made his debut for the franchise but met a batting paradise in Hyderabad to be carted around the park. It might be in Mumbai's best interests to play Nuwan Thushara for some added death-bowling value and give Hardik Pandya some more flexibility with his bowling options.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal haven't clicked so far in the competition, but both openers love playing at the Wankhede Stadium. If Hardik decides to bowl himself in the powerplay once again, the RR openers could have the perfect springboard to get off the blocks quickly and play out the dangerous bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah.

That said, though, Mumbai have enough in the tank to hand Rajasthan their first loss of the campaign. Even without Suryakumar Yadav, MI have a decent batting lineup that has power and experience. Key players like Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are due big knocks, and the Royals might not be able to keep things tight in the powerplay.

Trent Boult becomes deadly if there's even a bit of movement on offer, but both Rohit and Kishan seem to have made advancements to their game. Moreover, despite their lack of spin pedigree, MI's bowling attack - if at full strength - is far from poor.

RR are the clear favorites for this contest, with both form and momentum in their favor. However, MI are an excellent side at home, and an upset could be on the cards on Monday.

Prediction: MI to win Match 14 of IPL 2024.