MI vs RR Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?

An often-forgotten fact is that Jos Buttler played 24 games for the Mumbai Indians (MI) while Yuzvendra Chahal featured in one match for the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions.

Both didn't experience much success before quickly switching to greener pastures to become two of the IPL's most acclaimed players. The duo will lead the batting and bowling departments respectively for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against their former franchise on Saturday, April 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Match 9 of IPL 2022.

RR made an excellent start to the new season, with the batting unit coming up with a complete performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While Buttler survived a few close calls to get off to a reasonable start, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer joined in on the fun. In the second innings, RR's potent bowling attack made early inroads to set up a massive win.

Meanwhile, MI's opening-game blues continued as they squandered a winning position to fall to the Delhi Capitals (DC). Key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard failed to deliver, but promising performances from Tilak Varma, Basil Thampi, Ishan Kishan and Murugan Ashwin would've boosted the morale of the dressing room. Suryakumar Yadav's return will bolster the top order as well.

MI and RR have a long and storied rivalry, with the contest almost always producing thrilling encounters. Yet another IPL epic could be on the cards as Rohit Sharma's men attempt to notch up their first points of the season.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: MI vs RR

Yuzvendra Chahal will be up against his former franchise

Buttler boasts an exceptional record against MI. He has amassed 300 runs against them at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 166.67 and will be the key man for RR against a side that doesn't offer much penetration in the powerplay. With the batters around him looking in good nick, the Englishman has the freedom to play his game at the top.

Another key contest in the game will be Ishan Kishan vs Trent Boult. The Kiwi left-armer dismissed Kishan during the T20 World Cup and the duo will have a good understanding of each other, having been teammates at MI for a few years. If Kishan and Rohit can counter the threat of Boult and Prasidh Krishna, they can afford the slightly weak middle order some breathing room in the middle overs against Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking of Ashwin, his state teammate and namesake Murugan will have a real task on his hands against RR, who have made no effort to hide their attacking intent. As the sole spinner for MI, the leggie has a massive role to play, especially in the powerplay. His biggest weapon, the googly, could prove to be Buttler's undoing.

Overall, RR appear to be the stronger outfit on paper. Although MI have match-winners in their playing XI, the likelihood of their top order falling cheaply to RR's new-ball bowlers works against them. Samson and his men could keep their unbeaten IPL 2022 record intact, although it must be said that the result of most games this year is decided at the toss.

Prediction: RR to win Match 9 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Match 9 of IPL 2022? RR MI 23 votes so far