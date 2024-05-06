MI vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 55 of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. With only six points from 11 matches, MI are on the verge of elimination and will be playing for pride, while SRH are fourth, with 12 points from 10 matches.

Mumbai Indians have lost their last four matches. In their last game, they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs. Bowling first, Mumbai reduced Kolkata to 57-5 but allowed them to recover to 169. In their chase, MI were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, got the better of Rajasthan Royals by one run in a thrilling contest in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, SRH posted an impressive 201-3 as Nitish Reddy starred with 76* off 42, before restricting Rajasthan to 200-7.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 22 times in the IPL, with Mumbai winning 12 matches and Hyderabad 10. When they met in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad registered an impressive 31-run win.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 22

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 12

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10

Matches with No Result - 0

MI vs SRH head-to-head record at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians have a dominant record over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede in Mumbai. In seven meetings, MI have won five and SRH two. In their last clash, Mumbai beat Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 5

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

If we look at the last five IPL matches played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai have won three matches and Hyderabad two.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games:

SRH (277/3) beat MI (246/5) by 31 runs, March 27, 2024

MI (201/2) beat SRH (200/5) by 8 wickets, May 21, 2023

MI (192/5) beat SRH (178) by 14 runs, April 18, 2023

SRH (193/6) beat MI (190/7) by 3 runs, May 17, 2022

MI (235/9) beat SRH (193/8) by 42 runs, October 8, 2021

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback