MI vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 55 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6, in match number 55 of the ongoing IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya won the toss for Mumbai and elected to field first. Hyderabad's explosive top order failed to fire, with opener Travis Head being the only saving grace, scoring 48 runs in 30 balls.

MI gained a commanding position as SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins chipped in with an unbeaten 35-run cameo, helping his team register 173/8 in 20 overs.

For Mumbai, Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla bagged three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj took one scalp apiece.

MI were off to a disastrous start with the bat, as Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Naman Dhir perished for single-digit scores. Suryakumar Yadav shone under pressure, delivering an unbeaten 51-ball century.

Suryakumar scored 102, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 37 as Mumbai chased down the target in 17.2 overs. With four wins from 12 games, the five-time champions are currently placed ninth in the points table.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have secured six victories in 11 games and occupy the fourth spot. Here, we take a look at three moments from the MI vs SRH match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's majestic century

Suryakumar Yadav notched up his second IPL century, helping his team claim a crucial victory despite a dismal start. The swashbuckling batter hit 12 fours and six maximums during the 102*-run knock.

Mumbai found themselves in a precarious position as they were reeling at 31/3 in 4.1 overs. Suryakumar bailed his team out of trouble with his stunning knock. The right-handed batter formed an unbeaten 143-run partnership with Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket.

#2 Pat Cummins' late blitz to help SRH post a 173-run total

SRH skipper Pat Cummins walked out to bat when the side were 124/7 in 15.5 overs. The Australian bowler provided some much-needed impetus towards the back end of the innings, helping his team post a decent score.

Cummins remained unbeaten on 35 in just 17 deliveries. He slammed two fours and as many sixes during his entertaining knock. He struck 15 runs off Nuwan Thushara's bowling in the final over, ensuring a strong finish for Hyderabad.

#3 Hardik Pandya's impressive bowling spell

MI captain Hardik Pandya has been under the scanner following a string of poor performances this season. The talismanic all-rounder silenced his critics with a wonderful bowling performance against SRH.

The right-arm pacer registered figures of 4-0-41-3. Pandya dismissed Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, and Shahbaz Ahmed in the encounter.

