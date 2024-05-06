MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host an IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) later tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. It is the reverse fixture between the two teams this season. They met in Hyderabad earlier in the tournament, where SRH beat MI in a high-scoring encounter.

The wicket in Mumbai helps the batters as well, which is why fans should expect another high-scoring battle between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI will be out for revenge and also aiming to end their losing streak in IPL 2024.

Ahead of the clash between MI and SRH at Wankhede Stadium, here's a quick glance at the venue's IPL records.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

Teams batting second have won 61 out of the 114 matches hosted by this stadium in the IPL. The venue typically offers a batting-friendly surface, but in the last game, Kolkata Knight Riders won the match despite scoring 169 in the first innings.

Here is a list of some vital stats which fans should know from the previous 114 games hosted by Mumbai:

IPL matches played: 114

Matches won by teams batting first: 53

Matches won by teams batting second: 61

Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023

Highest individual score: 133 - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs SRH, 2022

Average first innings score: 170

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Mumbai pitch generally supports the batters, but in the last match, Kolkata Knight Riders defended a 170-run target. Fans should closely watch the pitch report segment which will be live before the toss.

The experts will give proper analysis on the wicket. Considering the firepower in the SRH batting lineup, a high-scoring match could be on the cards tonight.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 25 runs in the last game hosted by this stadium. Venkatesh Iyer's half-century lifted KKR to 169 after a top-order collapse. In reply, MI were bundled out for 145 runs.

Fast bowlers took 14 out of the 20 wickets that fell in the match. Neither of the two teams could bat for the entire 20 overs.

Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: KKR 169 (Venkatesh Iyer 70, Jasprit Bumrah 3/18) beat MI 145 (Suryakumar Yadav 56, Mitchell Starc 4/33) by 25 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback