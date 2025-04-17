MI vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The two meetings between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) made for interesting viewing. As they gear up to lock horns for the first time in IPL 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17, they'll have a keen recollection of how things transpired.

In Hyderabad, a blistering Orange Army batting performance, one that has become the norm in a way, took them to 277/4. And although MI closed in on the 250-run mark, they fell short. Then, in Mumbai, a stunning century from Suryakumar Yadav leveled the season head-to-head at 1-1.

However, the last campaign didn't pan out in similar fashion for the two teams. While MI finished dead last in one of their worst-ever seasons, SRH secured a top-two spot and made it to the final. This year, meanwhile, the sides are in the same boat.

Placed seventh and ninth respectively, Mumbai and Hyderabad haven't hit their straps yet. But the middle of the IPL 2025 points table is highly congested, and a few good displays in a row can catapult them into comfortable territory. However, losing another could prove catastrophic.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

Can MI delight their home crowd? Or will SRH leapfrog their opponents in the standings?

IPL 2025: Powerplay the key in Mumbai

MI's powerplay bowling hasn't been anywhere near its best, but the Wankhede Stadium could serve as a good equalizer by bringing Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar into the game against Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. The SRH batting lineup is a bit brittle despite the openers, and a couple of new-ball wickets could set the cat among the pigeons.

In the previous game, Mumbai used Will Jacks lower down the order, allowing Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to flourish at the top. That could be a good idea against SRH, whose bowling attack has gone through a few changes but not gotten any more threatening.

Jasprit Bumrah will also have a big role to play. The ace spearhead was taken for a few runs in the powerplay in Delhi, but he managed to make a decisive impact on the contest even then. He could be the difference between a total that is distinctly above 200 and a par one.

SRH's bowling unit just doesn't inspire enough confidence right now. MI themselves have been far from their best, and it's hard to bet on them with conviction. But their path to victory is arguably a bit more straightforward than that of their opponents. That said, however, this one is too close to call.

Prediction: MI to win Match 33 of IPL 2025.

