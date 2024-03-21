Moeen Ali vs Rachin Ravindra - who should start in CSK's playing 11 for IPL 2024?

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only a day away. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to battle in the curtain raiser in Chennai on March 22.

CSK enjoyed a fairytale run last season, winning their fifth title against all odds by defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash. Yet, the franchise did not rest on their laurels and strengthened their side further in the mini-auction with a few noteworthy moves.

The most headline-worthy were the acquisitions of Kiwi stars Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell, both coming off stellar performances at the 2023 World Cup in India.

While Ravindra also adds to an already versatile spin department apart from his fearsome batting, his presence creates a dilemma about who CSK should start with between him and off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Although there is a chance for both to feature in the playing XI, the side will likely go for two bowlers/bowling all-rounders along with Mitchell as the other three overseas players, leaving room for only one of Ravindra or Ali.

On that note, let us analyze the contributing factors for who should start between Rachin Ravindra and Moeen Ali in CSK's playing 11 for IPL 2024.

#1 Recent form

One of the indicators for selection between two players of similar ilk (spin-bowling all-rounders) is their recent form. While Moeen Ali has played in T20 leagues like the BPL and SA20 over the past few months, Ravindra has become a crucial member of the New Zealand side across formats.

Ali was part of the recently concluded BPL, performing admirably for the Comilla Victorians with bat and ball. The 36-year-old averaged 32.33 at a strike rate of almost 133 with the bat and picked up eight wickets at an average of under 22 with an economy of 8.97 with the ball in seven games. His all-round performances helped the Victorians finish runner-up in the 2024 BPL season.

Meanwhile, Ravindra has gone from strength to strength since his incredible showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he scored 578 runs at an average of over 64. The 24-year-old has since been a regular in the Kiwi side across all formats, especially Tests and ODIs.

The youngster scored a magnificent 240 in the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa last month. Ravindra also scored two half-centuries in New Zealand's recent 0-2 Test series defeat to Australia.

The southpaw has played only two T20Is recently against Pakistan and Australia, scoring a half-century in the latter. Ravindra also did not bowl in both matches.

So, while Ravindra may be in slightly better form overall than Ali, the latter has played the shortest format more recently and produced with bat and ball.

Edge: Tie

#2 Better fit

How the selection of each one suits the team's requirements and helps attain the best balance is crucial in selection. While Ravindra and Ali can bat in the top or middle order, it is crystal clear that the former is better suited to opening.

And CSK have a gaping hole at the top with the injury to Devon Conway, leaving Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane as the only realistic options to partner Ruturaj Gaikwad.

With an incredibly successful IPL 2023 at No.3, CSK may not want to change Rahane's position. It makes a lineup with Ravindra opening a more feasible one than playing Rahane as the opener to fit Ali at No.3 or 4.

The franchise has always built its success around solid opening partnerships from the days of Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, and Faf du Plessis to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

Thus, they may opt for the stability Ravindra brings to the top order over the better all-round option of Ali.

CSK's probable playing XI with Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryll Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mustafizur Rahman/Tushar Deshpande.

CSK's probable playing XI with Moeen Ali

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryll Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mustafizur Rahman/Mitchell Santner/Tushar Deshpande.

Edge: Rachin Ravindra

#3 Better option for the opponent and venue of the season opener?

When pondering the selection of Ali or Ravindra, CSK must also factor in that their season opener is against RCB on the potentially slow and low Chepauk track.

While Ali boasts crucial experience and a stellar bowling record in Chennai, Ravindra could be a better matchup against an RCB lineup dominated by right-handers.

Despite not impressing with the willow, the England all-rounder picked up eight wickets in six matches at Chennai at an average of 25.20 and an economy of under seven. Yet, Ravindra displayed enormous potential against spinners during the World Cup in India last year, and the Chennai track may also enhance his bowling capability.

Being a left-arm spinner, the young Kiwi might relish bowling to RCB stars like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar, all right-handers.

Edge: Tie

In conclusion, it is safe to say that CSK will be massive favorites to continue their home winning streak against RCB with either Ravindra or Ali.

However, with the future games in mind and adding more value to better fit and matchup for the opening game over experience and versatility, CSK should start with Ravindra in IPL 2024.

