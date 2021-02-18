Mohammed Azharuddeen names two franchises who have already shown interest in him ahead of  IPL 2021 Auction

The IPL 2021 Auction is all set to take place on February 18 in Chennai with a total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from the Associate nations. The eight franchises will look to strengthen their squad ahead of season 14 and one can expect plenty of action at the auction.

One such cricketer on the list is uncapped Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen from Kerala, who became a talking point after his record-breaking 137 at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The player spoke to the online outlet InsideSport about being shortlisted for the IPL auction. The cricketer said this is the second time he has registered for the auction and also recalled his trial with Mumbai Indians four years ago.

Mohammed Azharuddeen said that Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) had recently called him for their trials, something that normally takes place before every IPL auction. This makes him feel that he can get potential bids coming in from them.

When asked if he has any preference when it comes to playing in the IPL, he said

I would love to bat with Virat Kohli. So, it would be Royal Challengers Bangalore. But I would play for any team that wants me.

Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 214 runs at an average of 53.50 across five matches for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike-rate of 194.54.

Where to watch IPL Auction 2021?

Advertisement

The IPL Auction 2021 is set to begin at 3 PM IST on February 18 and will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Fans can also watch the IPL Auction 2021 Live Streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and also follow live updates here on Sportskeeda.