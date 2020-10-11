Bowlers with the most T20 five-wicket hauls in history

A five-wicket haul is considered a great achievement irrespective of the format of the game. However, a five-wicket haul in T20s is considered an extraordinary feat taking into context that the shorter formats have always been favorable to the batsman.

It might be the batsmen who pile runs and steer the team to big totals, but it's the bowlers who have to regularly pick up wickets, keep the run-rates under check and ensure their sides emerge victorious.

Here we have compiled the list of top bowlers holding the unprecedented feat of picking multiple five-wicket hauls:

#4 Shakib Al Hasan - 4 in 302 T20 Innings

Shakib Al Hasan belongs among the very best allrounders to ever play the game and him being on this list is a testament to that fact. The Bangladeshi southpaw has 4 five-wicket hauls in 302 innings to his name and is the only captain to pick up a five-for in T20 Internationals. Shakib is a globe trotter when it comes to playing in the T20 leagues, plying his trade in India, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, West Indies, and Canada.

6/6 in 4 overs for Barbados Tridents against Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel (3 Aug 2013)

6/18 in 2.4 overs for Prime Bank Cricket Club Vs Mohammedan Sporting Club (26 Dec 2013)

5/16 in 3.4 overs for Dhaka Dynamites against Rangpur Riders (21 Nov 2017)

5/20 in 4 overs for Bangladesh against West Indies (20 Dec 2018)

#3 David Wiese - 4 in 203 T20 Innings

David Wiese is a name synonymous with franchise leagues. The lanky pace bowling allrounder burst onto the scene at the 2009 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker. Wiese has gone on to represent almost a dozen franchises and was part of the Proteas' squad for the 2016 T20 WC in India. His career-best figures of 5/23 are also the second-best for a South African.

5/19 in 4 overs for Titans against Warriors (21 Feb 2010)

5/23 in 4 overs for South Africa against West Indies (14 Jan 2015)

5/30 in 4 overs for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Barbados Tridents (18 Jul 2015)

5/24 in 4 overs for Sussex Sharks against Essex Eagles (5 Jul 2018)