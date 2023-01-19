"MS Dhoni is aware that fans call DRS the Dhoni Review System" - Suresh Raina

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has revealed his cheeky take on MS Dhoni's accuracy with the Decision Review System (DRS). The former Indian cricketer revealed that the keeper-batter is aware fans refer to DRS as the Dhoni Review System.

Over time, the former Indian captain became one of the best DRS practitioners as his accuracy level was quite high. There were numerous occasions when his decision to take the review proved a masterstroke and fans gradually named it the 'Dhoni Review System'.

Speaking to Viacom18 Sports, Raina stated that the keeper-batter was in the best position to opt for it as he stood behind the stumps.

"MS Dhoni is aware that fans call DRS the Dhoni Review System. Even for me, it has always been the Dhoni Review System. Only later, I discovered the real term. He always takes the review at the last second because the bowler always thinks that it is out but it is Dhoni, who, from behind the stumps has a clearer vision of all three stumps and can take a better call."

Raina was one of the most integral players for the Super Kings, and was part of all four of their title victories. With 5528 runs in 205 games, the 36-year-old is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history and played his last season in 2021.

MS Dhoni to captain Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will return for the upcoming edition of IPL 2023, likely to commence in the final week of March. The 40-year-old, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, has captained the Yellow Army to four titles. He is also the most-capped captain (210) in IPL history and has affected the highest number of dismissals with 234.

The four-time champions endured a forgettable 2022 season, finishing ninth in the table with four wins and ten losses. England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be the player to watch out for after fetching INR 16.25 crores from the franchise in the min-auction.

Other players bought by them are Kyle Jamieson, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sandhu, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Varma.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes