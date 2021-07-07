MS Dhoni birthday: 5 different ways MSD has celebrated his birthday 

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Dhoni is considered one of the most successful Indian captains as India bagged all the three ICC titles under his leadership. They won the 2007 T20I World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy with Dhoni leading the side.

The man from Ranchi was whiff of fresh air, and when he took up the mantle as the captain of the Indian side, he transformed the unit. Immensely calm under pressure, always taking the game to the opposition, MS Dhoni will always be remembered as the ultimate finisher in ODI cricket.

As he turns 40, we look at 5 times MS Dhoni celebrated his birthday in the past.

Planting a tree

MS Dhoni celebrated his 35th birthday at his home and planted the 'first and very special tree' at his farmhouse 'Kailashpati'. At the time, Dhoni was being rested and Virat Kohli was leading the Indian team in the West Indies.

Dhoni had a packed schedule before this break as he led Pune in the IPL and then led the Indian team to series wins in T20Is and ODIs over Zimbabwe.

What could be the best way to celebrate my birthday,planted the 1st and very spl tree at the farm house KAILASHPATI

Celebrating with family and team members

Virat Kohli took the lead in celebrating MS Dhoni's birthday.

India were touring England for a full-fledged bilateral series in 2018. The team lost the second T20I in Cardiff, but this did not come in the way of them celebrating MS Dhoni's birthday.

Dhoni celebrated with his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva as well as with members of the Indian side in his hotel room after the game. The former Indian captain cut a cake with his family, with his teammates singing Happy Birthday.

The celebrations were led by skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma and the entire team chipped in to make it a rather eventful affair.

SPECIAL: From his teammates to someone very very special, wishes galore for @msdhoni as he celebrates his 37th birthday. Watch it till the end - Cuteness Alert! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni

LINK---->https://t.co/wT27zi4Bx1 pic.twitter.com/YPupnjLVwz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2018

Birthday celebrations in Jamaica

MS Dhoni celebrated his birthday in Jamaica

The Indian team was in the West Indies and MS Dhoni was not with his family for his 36th birthday. However, his teammates, led by Virat Kohli, made sure that there was nothing drab about his birthday celebrations as the players got together to celebrate in Jamaica.

Dhoni had his fash smeared with the birthday cake by captain Virat Kohli. His other teammates joined in to celebrate the wicketkeeper-batsman’s birthday in style.

A somber 39th birthday

MS Dhoni with family and friends in Ranchi

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday at his Ranchi home. Barring the one picture shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni on Instagram, the affair was rather low-key.

In the picture shared, fans can see Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who flew to Ranchi to surprise Dhoni, along with several others. Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma and Dhoni's daughter Ziva can also be seen in the photo.

A lively 32nd birthday

A colourful MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's 32nd birthday celebrations became quite a lively affair with the West Indian cricketers surprising him and joining the party. Dhoni was out of the ODI tri-series owing to a hamstring injury but stayed on with the side.

Dhoni posted a picture of his face smeared with cake along with the caption:

"Thanks everyone specially Bravo for the lovely evening and the soft cake all over my face and hair."

Thanks everyone specially Bravo for the lovely evening and the soft cake all over my face and hair

