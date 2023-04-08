MS Dhoni's 3 best knocks vs MI in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni recieved a grand welcome at the Chepauk in their first home game in almost four years against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former Indian captain smashed two huge sixes and proved that he is not done just yet.

The next venue for Dhoni and his men is the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where they will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in what is known as the 'El Classico' of the IPL. The two teams have a staggering nine IPL trophies amongst them and share a rich legacy.

This makes MS Dhoni's role in the game even more important for CSK. The Men in Yellow may need their captain to play a sensational knock down the order against their arch-rivals. The CSK skipper has played some iconic knocks against the five-time IPL champions in the past. On that note, let's take a look at three of them:

#3 51(26), CSK vs MI, IPL 2013

MI won their maiden IPL trophy in 2013 and all-rounder Kieron Pollard was arguably their most important player that season. Their season started with a close loss, and their second game against CSK at Chepauk also proved to be an absolutely thrilling encounter.

It was Pollard who proved to be the difference between the two teams, as his sensational knock of 57 on a tough pitch helped MI post a competitive total of 148/6. While CSK lost wickets at regular intervals in the chase, MS Dhoni looked in ominous form.

The legendary batter smashed boundaries at will and it seemed like he would take the game away from Mumbai. A stunning catch from Pollard at the boundary ended Dhoni's knock and CSK's hopes as they lost by 9 runs. But his fiery 26-ball 51 knock made the MI camp pretty nervous while he was there at the crease.

#2 28*(13), MI vs CSK, IPL 2022

Not many felt that Dhoni would be able to make a huge impact in IPL 2022 as he had already retired from international cricket and hadn't played much competitive cricket in the build-up to the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja was the captain of the initial few games for CSK and that's when Dhoni produced another incredible knock against MI. Mumbai posted 155/7 in their 20 overs and towards the backend of the game, it looked like they would defend the target easily.

Rohit Sharma and Co. had lost six games in a row and that streak finally seemed to come to an end. But that wasn't to be as Dhoni unleashed a sensational onslaught on Jaydev Unadkat to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. With 16 runs needed off four balls, Dhoni went 6,4,2,4 and got the entire crowd on their feet. This was the 'vintage MS Dhoni' that the world wanted to see.

#1 51* (20), CSK vs MI, IPL 2012 Eliminator

Arguably MS Dhoni's best knock against MI came at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2012 Eliminator. CSK got off to a horrible start, losing Murali Vikay and Suresh Raina in the second over. But then S Badrinath and Michael Hussey steadied the ship and consolidated the CSK innings.

MS Dhoni then had a platform to launch from and he did exactly that, smashing 51 runs off just 20 balls, including that famous helicopter shot for a six off Lasith Malinga's bowling. Dwayne Bravo also played a handy cameo (33* off 14) as CSK posted a mammoth 187/5 in their 20 overs.

It proved to be just too much for MI as they could only muster 149/9 in their 20 overs and had to bow out of the tournament. Dhoni received the Player of the Match award for his sensational knock.

