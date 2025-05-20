MS Dhoni vs Dhruv Jurel - comparing their stats after 41 IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Dhruv Jurel will be in action against each other when the two teams clash in their IPL 2025 match. CSK and RR will square off on Tuesday, May 20, in Delhi.

Veteran wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni has played 12 matches this season and has scored 180 runs at an average of 25.71 and a strike-rate of 140.62. He remained unbeaten 17 off 18 balls as they won against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Overall, Dhoni has 5423 runs to his name in the IPL from 276 matches with 24 fifties.

Dhruv Jurel batted brilliantly in RR's previous match, scoring 53 runs off just 31 balls, hitting three boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 170.97. However, he could not take his team over the line as his knock eventually went in vain.

As the two teams will take each other on, let us compare the stats of MS Dhoni and Dhruv Jurel after 41 IPL matches.

MS Dhoni vs Dhruv Jurel comparison after 41 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

MS Dhoni has been a part of the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008. He has been a part of CSK for 16 seasons. The veteran has scored 5423 runs in his IPL career overall. However, from his first 41 IPL games, Dhoni had scored 981 runs from 36 innings.

On the other hand, Dhruv Jurel made his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals in 2023 and is in his third season with them. He has played 41 matches so far and has scored 649 runs from 34 innings.

Dhoni is ahead by a fair margin in terms of runs scored by the two players after 41 games in the cash-rich league.

Player Matches Innings Runs MS Dhoni 41 36 981 Dhruv Jurel 41 34 649

#2 Average & Strike rate

MS Dhoni has largely batted in the middle and lower middle order throughout his IPL career. He has an overall average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 137.63. However, in his first 41 IPL games, Dhoni had an average of 39.24 and a strike-rate of 133.65.

Similarly, Dhurv Jurel has also batted mostly in the middle and lower middle order in the IPL. From his 41 games in the league, the RR wicket-keeper batter has an average of 27.04 and a strike-rate of 150.93.

While Dhoni has a better average in this phase, Jurel has a much better and impressive strike rate.

Player Matches Average Strike rate MS Dhoni 41 39.24 133.65 Dhruv Jurel 41 27.04 150.93

#3 Wicket-keeping

MS Dhoni is among the finest wicket-keepers to have played not just the IPL, but world cricket. He has 157 catches and 47 stumpings in the league overall. From his first 41 matches, Dhoni had 11 catches and 10 stumpings as a wicket-keeper.

Dhruv Jurel has 18 catches but does not have a single stumping to his name so far. However, out of these 18 catches, only four have come as a wicket-keeper.

Player Matches (as keeper) Catches Stumpings MS Dhoni 35 11 10 Dhruv Jurel 8 4 0

#4 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause

MS Dhoni has scored 3050 runs in a winning cause from his 276 matches in the IPL so far. He has scored 17 half-centuries in these wins as well. From his first 41 matches, Dhoni scored 596 runs in a winning cause, including six half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel has scored 200 runs in a winning cause from his 41 games so far. He has only one half-century in a winning cause among his four fifties overall.

Dhoni is well and truly ahead of Jurel in this comparison during a similar phase.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in a winning cause MS Dhoni 41 981 596 6/0 6 Dhruv Jurel 41 649 200 1/0 1

