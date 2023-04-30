Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XIs for Match 42 of IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

The fortunes of the two teams have been headed in opposite directions this year, as has been the trend in recent seasons. While the Royals are placed second and have the best net run rate in the competition, the Indians are currently ninth with only six points to their name.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 42 of IPL 2023 between MI and RR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

MI vs RR: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is slowly finding form for the five-time champions

Jofra Archer missed the previous clash, with captain Rohit Sharma stating that he was unwell. The Englishman is reportedly available for this clash and should slot into the playing XI at the expense of Riley Meredith.

Kumar Kartikeya could come in as an impact sub if MI bat first, while Tilak Varma could be the man to be replaced. Mumbai are expected to stick to their trusted combination, although a few names like Arjun Tendulkar and Hrithik Shokeen don't seem to be offering much to the side.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 42 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Impact player candidates: Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen.

MI vs RR: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal once played for the Mumbai Indians

RR haven't made too many changes to their playing XI and have only recently started to truly utilize their impact player option by fielding a sixth bowler. Kuldip Yadav, who played against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), could come in once again.

Adam Zampa played against CSK and returned three wickets in an excellent spell of bowling. However, with Trent Boult apparently returning to full fitness, the Aussie leg-spinner could drop to the bench once again.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 42 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav.

Poll : Should MI drop Arjun Tendulkar against RR? Yes No 0 votes