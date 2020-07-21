Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult still unsure about flying down for IPL-13

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult has raised doubts whether he will be competing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 13 is all but set to take place in UAE from the last week of September with the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially postponing the T20 World Cup till 2021.

However, Trent Boult said that he will prefer to ‘wait and watch’ before committing to play in IPL-13.

Trent Boult was bought by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020

The Kiwi left-arm pacer was bought by Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals this season for a price-tag of Rs 3.2 crore, where he joins fellow New Zealand paceman Mitchell McClenaghan.

“I’ll talk to the right people and then make that decision on what’s best for me, best for my cricket and obviously what’s best for my young family...there’s obviously a couple of other New Zealanders involved in that tournament - but it’s just going to have to be one of those ‘time will tell’ kind of things,” Trent Boult was quoted as saying by New Zealand website One News.

Trent Boult has an impressive record for New Zealand in all three formats of the game. He has 267 wickets from 67 Tests, 164 scalps from 90 ODIs and 39 from 27 T20s as well.

The 30-year-old pacer said different bits of news coming out every week has made matters more confusing.

“I’ve heard lots of whispers that it happening in this or that window, that it’s happening in (New Zealand), things seem to be changing almost every week but it’s just one of those things that I will have to let unfold,” Trent Boult said.

The 2018 season with Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) was Trent Boult’s finest season in IPL. The left-armer picked up 18 wickets from 14 games in 2018.

Trent Boult is one of six New Zealanders that have signed up to play in the IPL. Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson are at the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kane Williamson is at the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mitchell Santner is at the Chennai Super Kings.

“I want to be out there playing and doing the things that I know how to do ...but it still looks like it’s going to be a wee while before crowds are screaming at us and being right behind us but I can’t wait as it’s been a long time between overs - no-one wants to be stuck inside a tent in the middle of winter training,” Trent Boult added.