IPL 2021: 5 players to watch out for in Match 1, MI vs RCB

IPL 2021 gets underway with the Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, 9 April at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two teams will be looking to start the season on a high and secure a win in what promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Mumbai Indians will miss the services of the South African wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock who recently flew in and is under the 7-day mandatory quarantine. Chris Lynn is most likely to take his spot in the playing XI.

On the other hand, RCB must be delighted with the return of their star batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who recently recovered from COVID-19. He is expected to open the innings alongside captain Virat Kohli.

In anticipation, we take a look at 5 possible game-chamgers in the mouth-watering season opener.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Coming into the IPL on the back of a decent outing against England, Virat Kohli will be high on confidence. It is difficult to stop him once he gets going as he can decimate any bowling lineup. He also has a great track record against the Mumbai Indians and is expected to lead from the front.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah - Mumbai Indians

From picking up early wickets to bowling phenomenally at the death, Jasprit Bumrah is an invaluable asset to the Mumbai Indians. With his consistent bowling and the variations he brings with his bouncers and yorkers, Bumrah is very likely to be in the contest for the Purple Cap this season. Being one of the best in the business, the speedster will be looking to wreak havoc right from the first game in IPL 2021.

