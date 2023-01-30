Murali Vijay's 5 best IPL knocks

Murali Vijay ended his IPL career earlier today by announcing retirement from all formats of cricket. The former Indian opener, who remained unsold at the recent auctions, will likely now try his luck in foreign leagues and tournaments for retired cricketers.

During his prime, Murali Vijay was one of the classiest batters of his time. He played for three franchises in his IPL career. Vijay started his career with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before joining Delhi Daredevils and then Punjab Kings. His last IPL season came for CSK in 2020.

Murali Vijay played 106 matches in his IPL career, scoring 2,619 runs at an average of 25.93. His strike rate in the tournament was 121.81 and he registered 13 fifties and two centuries. Now that Vijay has retired, here's a list of the five best knocks from him in the IPL.

#1 Murali Vijay's best IPL knock - 127 (56) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Murali Vijay held the record for the highest score by an Indian in an IPL match for a long time. Back in 2010, he played an excellent knock of 127 runs off just 56 balls in the match against the Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Opening the innings for Chennai Super Kings, Vijay smashed eight fours and 11 sixes. His century guided CSK to 246/5 in their 20 overs. CSK won that match by 23 runs. To date, it is the highest score by a CSK player in the IPL.

#2 Vijay's incredible knock in IPL playoffs - 113(58) vs. Delhi Daredevils, 2012

Regarded by many fans as the best knock in IPL playoffs history, Murali Vijay destroyed the star-studded Delhi Daredevils team in the IPL 2012 Qualifier 2 match. Vijay scored a 58-ball 113, smacking 15 fours and four sixes.

His ton guided CSK to a mammoth 86-run win in the match, helping them qualify for their third consecutive IPL final.

#3 Vijay's 1st IPL fifty - 78 (39) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

ACL Twenty20 Final: Chennai Super Kings v Warriors (Image: Getty)

Murali Vijay made his IPL debut in 2009 but announced his arrival in 2010. His first IPL half-century came in a league-stage match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the 2010 season at Chepauk.

RCB scored 161/4 after winning the toss and opting to bat first. In reply, Vijay's quickfire 39-ball 78 guided CSK home with five wickets in hand. He whacked four fours and six sixes, helping Chennai record a win at home.

#4 Murali Vijay's match-winning knock in final - 95 (52) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2011

Chennai Super Kings v Wayamba Elevens - 2010 Champions League Twenty20 (Image: Getty)

Vijay played an integral role in CSK's 2011 championship win. Playing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summit clash, Vijay scored 95 runs off 52 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes.

He fell five runs short of a ton, but his 95 runs helped Chennai post a 205-run total on the board. CSK won that game by 58 runs.

#5 Vijay's best knock for Punjab Kings - 89 (57) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2016

Vijay could not score runs consistently for Delhi Daredevils and Punjab Kings, but he played an excellent knock of 89 runs for Punjab in a league-stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 2016 season.

RCB set a 176-run target for Punjab. Vijay scored 89 runs off 57 balls at the top, hitting 12 fours and a six. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as Punjab lost by one run.

