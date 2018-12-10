Mustafizur Rahman to miss IPL 2019

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 130 // 10 Dec 2018, 10:23 IST

Mustafizur Rahman

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League is expected to miss some of the biggest names of the game as it is going to be played just before the Cricket World Cup. The multi-nation tournament will kick start from May 30, 2019, which is just days after the end of IPL.

So, many Cricket Boards have decided not to take a risk and restricted their top players from not participating in IPL. The English and Australian have already confirmed that their all players will miss a part of the season and will prepare ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The big names that came out from the Australian camp were of Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc who will be missing the entire IPL season of 2019.

Another big name who will be missing the IPL is Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided not to give a No Objection Certificate (NOC) keeping in mind his fitness history and his continuous struggle against injuries. Rahman has not played the number of matches that he should have played till now which is just because of he is injury prone. So, to prevent him from getting injured again, BCB has decided to preserve their spearhead for the World Cup.

Mustafizur Rahman was a part of Mumbai Indians in the last IPL but had a forgettable outing there and was released ahead of the auction. He could just manage to take seven wickets in the seven matches that he played the whole season. He averaged almost 33 with an economy rate of over 8 in those seven games.

BCB has also announced the list of their players who will be available for this IPL and it includes the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Abu Hider, Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan. Apart from Shakib and Tamim, all other eight players are waiting for their first-ever IPL contract in the auction that will take place on December 18 in Jaipur.

