IPL 2021: 3 Indian players who could receive national team call-ups if they continue to perform well

It has been an entertaining start to the new IPL season! The 14th edition of the IPL has witnessed several closely fought contests over the last week. Several domestic players have performed well, making it a tough decision for team managements to select their playing XIs.

KKR's Nitish Rana is the leading run-scorer with 137 runs and is closely followed by the likes of Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey. Similarly, RCB's Harshal Patel currently holds the purple cap after scalping 7 wickets.

Many fringe players have stepped up and proven their worth in the first week. The likes of Nitish Rana and Harshal Patel have not been involved with the Indian national team in the recent past. However, their performances in the 2021 edition of the IPL have been extraordinary.

With the ICC T20 World Cup set to be held in India later this year, BCCI selectors will keep a close watch on these impressive players.

Here, let's take a look at those players who could receive their national team call-ups if they continue to perform well.

#1 Nitish Rana - Orange cap holder in IPL 2021

Nitish Rana has been one of the most lethal openers in the IPL 2021 edition so far. He has looked comfortable at the crease and has played spectacular shots with ease. He has racked up two consecutive half-centuries on the slow Chennai pitch where most of the batsmen have failed to get going.

Rana has scored 137 runs from 2 matches at a staggering average of 68.50 and an extraordinary strike-rate of 133. If Nitish Rana continues to display such flamboyant performances, he could surely be called up to the Indian team where he could be used as a backup option for Shikhar Dhawan.

#2 Avesh Khan - Another breakout star in IPL 2021

Avesh Khan has become famous on the domestic circuit for his wicket-taking abilities on batsman-friendly pitches. He has exhibited great accuracy in his bowling and his tight line and lengths have caused trouble for a lot of batsmen.

The 24-year-old pacer has taken 5 wickets from 2 matches at a brilliant economy rate of 6.87 runs per over. With a mix of variations and the ability to swing the ball both ways, Avesh Khan will be in the fray for a call up to the national side.

#3 Harshal Patel - Purple cap holder in IPL 2021

Harshal Patel has been phenomenal for RCB this season. He has become one of RCB's most important bowlers after picking up 7 wickets in 2 matches. He also has an impressive economy rate of 6.50 runs per over.

He became the first player in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians. Harshal Patel surely deserves to be a part of the Indian team if he continues his splendid form with the ball.