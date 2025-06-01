What is the cut-off time for a 20-over PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match?

The start of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad has been delayed due to rain. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and elected to field first.

However, as the players made their way to the field, the heavens opened up at the Narendra Modi Stadium, forcing the players to go back into the dugout. The cut-off time for a 20-over match to start is 9.30pm, following which there will be a reduction in overs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have allotted two hours of extra time for a rain-affected match to begin in the playoffs. In May, the board decided to implement the rule in the last stage of the IPL 2025 league phase season due to the onset of monsoon in different parts of India.

Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, PBKS opt to bowl in Qualifier 2 against MI

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first in Qualfier 2 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, June 1. Yuzvendra Chahal made a return to the PBKS playing XI.

MI made one change from the team that defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the eliminator clash. Reece Topley replaced Richard Gleeson in the five-time champions' playing XI.

"It (pitch) has gotten much flatter, the balls have stopped doing as much as it used to do. If you bowl well, fast bowlers tend to get some help. At the same point of time, if you bat well, you can score a lot of runs. There are a lot of areas where we could have got better in the last game," Hardik Pandya said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

In case no play is possible and the match is abandoned, PBKS will enter the final on account of finishing higher than MI on the points table.

