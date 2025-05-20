IPL 2025 match playing conditions update: All remaining games to have a waiting period of 120 minutes

With monsoons on the horizon in India, the BCCI has decided to extend the extra time to 120 minutes for the remaining nine matches of IPL 2025. The two-hour extra time allowance is usually only for the playoff games, but with the week-long suspension of the season and showers setting in certain cities, the board decided to tweak the rules.

The 18th edition of the tournament resumed on May 17 after being suspended on the ninth. However, the resumption of the same was a damp squib as the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru witnessed persistent showers on May 17. Hence, the showdown of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) eventually had to be abandoned.

The BCCI released the below statement, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Previously, the Match Playing Conditions stipulated that for league matches, a period of 60 minutes of extra time was available to commence the match in the event of a delay. In playoff matches, this time was extended to 120 minutes. In light of the current threat of rain and the revised schedule, the IPL Governing Council has decided that effective May 20, 2025, all IPL matches (including league matches) will have a period of 120 minutes of extra time to commence the match."

The extra 120 minutes allocation means a full 20-overs contest can start as late as 5:30 pm and 9:30 pm in case of afternoon and evening games, respectively. For a five-over contest, the cut off-time will be 7:56 pm for an afternoon fixture and 11:56 pm in case of an evening match.

IPL 2025 final shifted from Kolkata to Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad will host IPL 2025 final. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Governing Council of the competition have decided on the venues for the tournament. Although Eden Gardens in Kolkata was slated to host the final, the stakeholders have moved the fixture to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3. The venue in Ahmedabad will also stage Qualifier 2 on June 1.

Meanwhile, Mullanpur has been announced as the hosts of Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 29 and June 1, respectively. Defending champions Knight Riders are one of the five teams to be knocked out of playoff race.

Ahmedabad had hosted the 2023 edition's decider between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

