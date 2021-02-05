1097 players, including 283 foreigners, register for IPL Auction 2021

Over 1,000 players will participate in the IPL Auction 2021. The player registration closed on February 4. As per a BCCI media release, 814 Indians and 283 foreigners have enrolled themselves for the upcoming mini-auction.

The 1,097 players' list features 21 capped Indian cricketers. Besides, 186 capped international players will be a part of the IPL Auction 2021. There will be 27 players from the Associate countries also. Recently, associate member players, Chirag Suri (UAE) and Ali Khan (USA) earned contracts in the IPL.

Every year, uncapped players take most of the places on the auction list. Fifty-two uncapped cricketers, who played at least 1 IPL match, have enrolled for the IPL Auction 2021. 743 uncapped Indians and 68 uncapped foreigners, who have never played in the tournament, feature in the 1,097-player list.

NEWS 🚨: 1097 players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction





IPL Auction 2021 will occur on February 18. The event will begin at 3 PM in Chennai. Most franchises have retained their core group of players. A maximum of 61 players will get contracts in the upcoming auction.

56 West Indian players on the IPL Auction 2021 list

The West Indian cricket team has become a powerhouse in T20 cricket

Among the foreign countries, West Indies has the most players in the IPL Auction 2021 list. 56 Caribbean stars will go under the hammer this year, while 42 players from Australia will also be a part of the event.

Afghanistan (30), South Africa (38), and Sri Lanka (31) are the other nations with at least 30 players on the list. The franchises did not retain a single Sri Lankan player before the IPL Auction 2021. It will be interesting to see if any player from the island nation can secure a contract.

Five Bangladeshi players, 21 Englishmen, two Irishmen, eight Nepalese cricketers, one Dutch, 29 Kiwis, seven Scots, nine UAE players, two Americans, and two Zimbabweans complete the player list.