"14 cr to 2cr is a worse fall than crypto currency" - Twitterati react as Kane Williamson is sold to GT at base price during IPL 2023 auction 

New Zealand’s white-ball captain Kane Williamson was sold to Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹2 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. The Kiwi was the first player to go under the hammer in the mini-auction.
After his name was announced, there was no immediate response with regard to bids. After a few moments of silence, defending champions Gujarat decided to enter the fray. They made their opening bid of ₹2 crore - Williamson’s base price.
With none of the other franchises showing interest in the New Zealand player, GT ended up acquiring the services of Williamson at his base price. The Kiwi legend had captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022 but was released before the retention list was announced in November.
IPL fans on Twitter took to the micro-blogging site to express their thoughts after Williamson was picked up by Gujarat Titans for a budget price. Many pointed to his fall in price from ₹14 crore in IPL 2022 to ₹2 crore for IPL 2023.
Here are some Twitter reactions to the first player being sold at the IPL 2023 auction:
Kane Williamson had disappointing IPL 2022 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Williamson captained SRH during the IPL 2022 season. However, he failed to impress with the bat and was subsequently released. The 32-year-old right-handed batter played 13 gamesfor the Hyderabad franchise but only scored 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and a poor strike rate of 93.51. He managed only one half-century in the entire edition, with a best of 57.
The New Zealander was retained as captain for the 2022 season after he took over from David Warner towards the end of IPL 2021. The Aussie had parted ways with SRH after a long association ahead of IPL 2022.
Williamson, though, failed to inspire as a leader. Under him, Hyderabad again failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished eighth in the ten-team competition, winning six and losing eight games.
Gujarat Titans squad ahead of IPL 2023 auction
Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan.
