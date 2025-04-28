14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 2nd fastest ton in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match; Rahul Dravid gets up from wheelchair to applaud [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has smashed one of the memorable centuries in IPL history. He reached the three-figure mark off only 35 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. The left-handed batter reached the landmark with a massive six off Rashid Khan's bowling. Even the injured Rahul Dravid got up from his wheelchair to applaud along with the others in the dugout.

The 14-year-old, who lit up the biggest T20 league with a six off the first ball he faced in the IPL, scored a 20-ball 34 on debut. However, he took things to a different level against the Titans, opening his account with a maximum in the very first over off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Suryavanshi also took Ishant Sharma to the cleaners, smacking the veteran right-arm seamer for three sixes and a four in an over.

Meanwhile, the teenage prodigy brought his three-figure score in the 11th over of the innings when he was on 94 off 34 deliveries.

Watch the moment here as he pulls a six to mid-wicket:

The opener's 35-ball century is also the second-fastest in IPL history, and he became the youngest player to score a fifty and a ton in the tournament's history. Having brought up his fifty in 17 deliveries, the fastest this year.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed for 101 by Prasidh Krishna

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Image Credits: IPL X)

The southpaw was eventually dismissed by right-arm speedster Prasidh Krishna's yorker for 101 off 38 balls in the 12th over of the innings. However, Suryavanshi had left the Royals with only 44 more to win off 49 deliveries by the time he perished.

Earlier in the night, the toss fell in favour of Riyan Parag, who put the Titans into bat. Openers Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan put on yet another strong stand, stitching a partnership of 93 runs before the latter was dismissed for 39. Gill missed out on a well-deserved hundred, departing for 84. However, Jos Buttler's unbeaten 50 propelled the Titans to an imposing 209/4 in 20 overs.

The Titans are currently second in the points table, while the Royals are languishing at ninth spot. With seven losses in nine games, the Royals are virtually out of the tournament.

