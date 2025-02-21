16-year-old batter finishes a tense chase with a four in the last over during MI vs RCB WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' 16-year-old batter G Kamalini finished the match in style with four during the WPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted the thrilling contest on Friday, February 21.

After being asked to bat first, RCB managed to score a respectable total of 167/7 in 20 overs. Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry led the charge for them with the bat by playing a masterful knock of 81 (43). Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh (28) and Smriti Mandhana (26) played supporting roles.

MI batting linchpins Nat Sciver-Brunt (42) and Harmanpreet Kaur (50) played responsibly to set a platform for their side in the chase. However, both departed without finishing the job, which made things interesting during the final phase of the game.

The match went down the wire as MI needed 22 runs from 12 balls with four wickets in hand. Amanjot Kaur (34*) and G Kamalini (11*) held their nerves in a pressure situation and steered Mumbai home in the final over. When two runs were needed from as many deliveries, Kamalini hit a powerful drive through the extra cover region to finish the match with a boundary.

You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

"The girls fought well"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after loss vs MI in WPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana expressed satisfaction with the fighting spirit of her teammates and lauded Ellyse Perry for her exceptional batting performance. Reviewing her team's performance, Mandhana said:

"Can't say one turning point, but the girls fought well. Pez played well and we have two days to think. The first time we batted first in the tournament, we chased in our first two games and it will be important to think how we do in the next game."

She added:

"The ball was coming on well, the Vadodara outfield was a bit quicker than Bengaluru. Both started well in the powerplay and we knew once Hayley got out we had a chance. We had a good period of 7-8 overs and once we got 2-3 wickets we knew we were in the game."

DC will face UPW in the eighth match of WPL 2025 on Saturday (February 22) at the same venue.

