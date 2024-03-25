"17.5 Crores For Australian Stuart Binny" - Fans troll Cameron Green's poor outing against PBKS in IPL 2024 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green is having a horrid start with the bat for his new franchise after his high-profile move in the off-season. After scoring 18 runs off 22 balls on his RCB debut, he followed it up with just three runs in his home debut at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, March 25.

Green was promoted to bat at No.3, the position he usually occupied for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 season. Following Faf du Plessis' departure, RCB needed a partnership, with Kohli going smoothly at the other end. However, the Australian could only remain at the crease for five deliveries.

Green attempted a wild slog off a back-of-a-length delivery by Kagiso Rabada in the fifth over, which caught the edge. PBKS wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma had to dive forward to claim the low catch, which was adjudged clean by the third umpire to seal the batter's departure.

Fans questioned whether the all-rounder will ever be able to justify his steep price tag based on how his season has begun.

RCB struggling for momentum due to lack of impactful partnerships, starting with Green's wicket

RCB have been tasked with chasing down 177 runs for their first win of the season, but their attempt has not exactly gone to plan. Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green's quick dismissals in the powerplay did not help the case, but it was underplayed due to Virat Kohli's dominant display.

Kohli, however, has remained stranded at one end as PBKS' bowlers, much like their clash against DC, have been on the prowl in the middle overs. RCB lost Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell in the space of a couple of overs to Harpreet Brar, after just scoring just 18 and 3 runs, respectively.

The chase is poised well heading into the death overs, with the score reading 113-4 after 14 overs. Virat Kohli is still at the crease, batting on 65 runs off 42 deliveries, while he has Anuj Rawat for company at the other end. RCB need 64 runs off the last six overs.