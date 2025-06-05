  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • 200 people caught entering Narendra Modi Stadium without tickets during RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Reports

200 people caught entering Narendra Modi Stadium without tickets during RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Reports

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 05, 2025 09:39 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
RCB beat PBKS by six runs in IPL 2025 final. (Pic: Getty Images).

Over 90,000 fans attended the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3. However, reports have emerged that around 200 people tried to enter the venue without tickets.

As per GSTV News, 200 people attempted to get inside the stadium without tickets amid the rush. However, they ultimately couldn't witness the cricketing action as they were caught by the police.

Furthermore, the same report also suggested that around 100 mobile phones were stolen at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL 2025 final. Complaints have been registered for the same and the local police have initiated an investigation.

According to Star Sports, 90,879 spectators were in attendance at the stadium for the summit clash. It is worth mentioning that the match was initially scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, but was later relocated to Ahmedabad because of the weather forecast.

also-read-trending Trending

RCB secured a stunning six-run victory over PBKS to clinch their maiden IPL trophy.

Krunal Pandya played a starring role in RCB's IPL 2025 final win over PBKS

After being asked to bat first in the IPL 2025 final, RCB registered 190/9 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored 43 runs off 35 deliveries at the top of the order. The likes of Rajat Patidar (26 off 16), Liam Livingstone (25 off 15) and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets each for the Punjab-based side. Shashank Singh was the top performer with the bat for PBKS in the run chase, remaining unbeaten on 61 from 30 balls.

However, his late blitz wasn't enough to take his team home in the ultimate showdown. RCB's left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya stole the show with his bowling exploits, delivering a clutch performance.

He conceded just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs while taking the important wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis. The 34-year-old won his second Player of the Match award in an IPL final, becoming the first to do so in the league's history.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications