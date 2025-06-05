200 people caught entering Narendra Modi Stadium without tickets during RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Reports

Over 90,000 fans attended the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3. However, reports have emerged that around 200 people tried to enter the venue without tickets.

As per GSTV News, 200 people attempted to get inside the stadium without tickets amid the rush. However, they ultimately couldn't witness the cricketing action as they were caught by the police.

Furthermore, the same report also suggested that around 100 mobile phones were stolen at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL 2025 final. Complaints have been registered for the same and the local police have initiated an investigation.

According to Star Sports, 90,879 spectators were in attendance at the stadium for the summit clash. It is worth mentioning that the match was initially scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, but was later relocated to Ahmedabad because of the weather forecast.

Trending

Expand Tweet

RCB secured a stunning six-run victory over PBKS to clinch their maiden IPL trophy.

Krunal Pandya played a starring role in RCB's IPL 2025 final win over PBKS

After being asked to bat first in the IPL 2025 final, RCB registered 190/9 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored 43 runs off 35 deliveries at the top of the order. The likes of Rajat Patidar (26 off 16), Liam Livingstone (25 off 15) and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets each for the Punjab-based side. Shashank Singh was the top performer with the bat for PBKS in the run chase, remaining unbeaten on 61 from 30 balls.

However, his late blitz wasn't enough to take his team home in the ultimate showdown. RCB's left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya stole the show with his bowling exploits, delivering a clutch performance.

Expand Tweet

He conceded just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs while taking the important wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis. The 34-year-old won his second Player of the Match award in an IPL final, becoming the first to do so in the league's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More