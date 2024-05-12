"2012, 2014, and 2024 is loading" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's IPL 2024 win vs MI

Aakash Chopra reckons the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might add the IPL 2024 trophy to their previous two title wins in 2012 and 2014. Shreyas Iyer and company became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after a relatively easy win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11.

KKR set MI a 158-run target after being asked to bat first in a rain-truncated 16-over-a-side game. The hosts then restricted the five-time champions to 139/8 to register an 18-run win and consolidate their top spot on the points table.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that KKR seem headed to their third IPL trophy.

"KKR hai taiyaar. Ami KKR - it is their rule because this team has discipline and have done a great job. They won the game and also became the first team to qualify. There is no doubt that they will finish in the top two. I feel they are extremely close to the trophy - 2012, 2014, and 2024 is loading," he said (0:01).

Reflecting on KKR's batting, the former India opener praised Venkatesh Iyer for playing a crucial knock.

"Hardik (Pandya) won the toss and decided to bowl, which was the right thing to do as well. The start was very good - Sunil Narine was out for zero, Phil Salt got out after hitting a six. After that, Venkatesh Iyer played well but Shreyas Iyer got out. Venkatesh Iyer likes Mumbai a lot. He plays very well against this team," Chopra observed (1:55).

While appreciating the KKR lower-middle-order batters for their cameos, Chopra acknowledged that the target shouldn't have been too challenging for MI.

"Nitish Rana returned, so Angkrish Raghuvanshi went out. Andre Russell was promoted and he played a good knock. Rinku Singh played a good hand in the end and so did Ramandeep Singh. Overall, you reached a fighting score. I wasn't 100% sure that it was a winning score if Mumbai batted to their potential," he noted.

Venkatesh top-scored for KKR with a 21-ball 42. Nitish Rana (33 off 23), Andre Russell (24 off 14), Rinku Singh (20 off 12) and Ramandeep Singh (17* off 8) were the other players to reach the double-digit mark for the two-time champions.

"It was an extremely ordinary knock" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's innings in the Mumbai Indians' chase

Rohit Sharma consumed 24 deliveries for his 19 runs. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' chase, Aakash Chopra noted that Ishan Kishan (40 off 22) and Rohit Sharma played contrasting knocks.

"They (MI) didn't bat to their potential. Ishan Kishan, who ran at a strike rate of 200 before he got dismissed, did that. However, Rohit Sharma - it was an extremely ordinary knock. The form hasn't been seen at all in his last six innings. It has gone totally missing." he elaborated (3:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator claimed that Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav's innings, with the latter scoring 11 runs off 14 balls, put MI behind the eight ball.

"24 runs off 19 balls - it means he (Rohit) batted for four overs and scored 19 runs. If we see Suryakumar's runs also along with that and combine their overs, you feel how would it work out in the rest of the overs because you needed 10 runs per over. The fact remains that they got outplayed once again," Chopra observed.

Chopra concluded by pointing out that KKR have reached the playoffs despite Shreyas Iyer not firing with the bat, Rinku Singh having not got to bat much, and Mitchell Starc being off-color. He wondered how good the Kolkata-based franchise might be if all three of them regain their form and opined that they are ready to lift the trophy.

