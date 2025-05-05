26-year-old former Mumbai Indians player accused in rape case amid IPL 2025: Reports

Mumbai Indians (MI) player Shivalik Sharma has been accused in a rape case amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season, according to a report by ETV Bharat (via Sports Tak). The 26-year-old was a part of MI in the 2024 season.

Shivalik Sharma was bought for ₹20 lakh by Mumbai Indians and was with the team in 2024. However, he did not play a single match that year and was released before the 2025 mega auctions. He is not a part of any team in the ongoing season.

The case has been filed at the Kudi Bhagatsani police station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The woman who filed the case has accused the former Mumbai Indians player of having physical relations with her by promising marriage but later denied getting married.

“A woman, a resident of Sector 2, Kudi Bhagatasani, has levelled allegations against cricketer Shivalik Sharma. The woman had gone for a walk in Vadodara in February 2023, where she met Shivalik. Their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship, and they would speak for hours over the phone. Both families met in 2023, and the couple got engaged. After their engagement, they engaged in physical relations,” ACP Anand Rajpurohit was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

Shivalik Sharma, who is a left-handed batter and bowls leg-spin as well, plays for Baroda in domestic cricket.

The ACP also added that the engagement was broken by Shivalik's parents in August 2024. They stated that he is now a national cricketer and is receiving proposals from good families, which is why she could not marry him. She then filed an FIR against the cricketer.

Former Mumbai Indians player Shivalik Sharma's domestic career

As mentioned above, former Mumbai Indians player Shivalik Sharma plays for Baroda in domestic cricket. He has also played under Krunal Pandya, who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL season.

Shivalik made his first-class debut in 2018 and has played 18 games, scoring 1087 runs at an average of 43.48 with three hundreds and five half-centuries. His list-A debut came in 2023 and he has played 13 games, scoring 322 runs at an average of 29.27 with two half-centuries.

As for the shorter format, his T20 debut came in 2024. He has played 19 matches and has made 349 runs at an average of 24.92 and a strike-rate of 147.88 with two fifties.

