"27th birthday" - MS Dhoni's hilarious comment as CSK team celebrates CEO's birthday during IPL 2025 camp [Watch]

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni made a hilarious comment as the team celebrated CEO Kasi Viswanathan's birthday during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 camp. CSK are among the most successful franchises in the history of the league.

The franchise posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) where the team can be seen cutting a cake and celebrating the CEO's birthday. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with MS Dhoni, stood beside Kasi Viswanathan as the team wished him on the special occasion.

During the celebrations, Dhoni made a hilarious statement.

"27th birthday," he jokingly said as the CEO also laughed to his comment.

Kasi Viswanathan was then greeted by the players and support staff members present. Among the prominent players seen are also Ravichandran Ashwin and Vijay Shankar.

Here is the video of the celebration from the CSK camp -

The IPL 2025 season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

MS Dhoni part of CSK's 10-day pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2025

Earlier, MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai to attend a pre-season camp ahead of the IPL 2025 season. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that the team will begin its pre-season training with a 10-day camp at the CSK High-Performance Centre in Navalur, beginning Thursday, February 27 (as reported by The Hindu).

Several players of the team are a part of the camp, including MS Dhoni. The CEO also said that all available Indian players will be attending the camp.

“It is at the High Performance Centre. We are planning for about 10 days. Indian players, whoever is available, are coming. Dhoni is also participating. Usual practice,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

CSK will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with a huge clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the M Chidambaram Stadium. The five-time champions failed to make the playoffs last year, finishing fifth after their defeat to RCB.

They will be keen to bounce back and not only make the playoffs but clinch a record sixth IPL title.

