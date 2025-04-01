3 Indian T20I stars set to earn maiden BCCI contract; Ishan Kishan to miss out again: Reports

Ishan Kishan is reportedly set to miss out on a BCCI central contract again. According to IANS (via NDTV Sports), the wicketkeeper will receive another setback as he awaits a return to the national team.

"Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, who was notably excluded alongside Iyer last year, still has to wait for his return in central contracts," the IANS source told them.

The report added that star Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will retain their A+ grade contract despite now playing in only two formats. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who emerged as India's highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, is in line to return to the central contract list.

Further, all-rounder Axar Patel, who also played a vital role in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, is likely to get a promotion.

Most importantly, three Indian T20I stars, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Abhishek Sharma, are set to earn their maiden BCCI contracts.

IANS had also previously reported that a meeting was supposed to be held between the chairman of the senior men's selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday, March 30, but it was postponed.

Ishan Kishan slammed a magnificent hundred on his SRH debut

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan made a solid statement with a magnificent hundred on his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) debut in IPL 2025. He was acquired by SRH for ₹11.25 crore during the mega auction last year.

In his first game for the franchise against the Rajasthan Royals, Kishan, batting at No. 3, slammed an unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls, including 11 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 225.53. He also won the Player of the Match award.

In the next two games, however, he returned with scores of 0 and 2. Nonetheless, Ishan Kishan will be confident after his ton in the opening game and will want to have an impressive season this year.

As for India's men's team, their next international assessment will be the five-Test away series against England in June, shortly after the end of the IPL 2025 season.

