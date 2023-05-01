Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, who turned 36 on Sunday, April 30th, looked in a never-seen-before avatar after their six-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In what came as a huge surprise, Rohit even joked with renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle during their interaction at the post-match conference. This came after Harsha wished him well on his birthday.

Harsha Bhogle said:

“Everything happened today. 150th game as captain, 190th for MI, 36th birthday, and like it happened last year.”

Rohit Sharma replied:

“35th not 36th”

Bhogle interrupted:

“Ah, they gave me one more. Good correction.”

Rohit reacted:

“No, no, 36th (chuckles).”

Watch the funny conversation from 4:35 onwards in the below video:

Rohit (3 off 5) might have failed to deliver with the bat, but the other MI batters stepped up to chase 213 against RR.

“Very pleasing to see how we chased this” – Rohit Sharma after a six-wicket victory over RR

Rohit Sharma expressed his delight as MI chased down 213 against RR. The MI captain also credited Tim David for his sublime knock of 45* off 14 to seal the game for the team. It was also the first successful 200+ chase at Wankhede.

Speaking on the post-match show, Rohit said:

“Very pleasing to see how we chased this. The last game here also came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. (On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking.”

Rohit also credited RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (124 off 62 balls) for his maiden ton in the IPL. He said:

“(On Jaiswal) I watched him last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from. He says he is spending time at the gym, he's timing them really well. Good for him, good for Indian cricket, and good for RR as well.”

