"360 of T20 is back" - Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav joining the MI camp for IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the franchise after recovering from an injury on Friday, April 5.

Suryakumar was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, rehabilitating from ankle surgery he suffered earlier this year. The 33-year-old has missed all three MI games thus far this season and the team has struggled massively in his absence, losing all of them.

He last played a competitive game during India's tour of South Africa in December last year. Suryakumar scored a breathtaking century in the final T20I in Johannesburg but sustained an ankle injury in that game.

The Mumbai cricketer also underwent surgery for a sports hernia, which ruled him out of India's home T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Ranked as the No.1 T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav has been in devastating form in the shortest format over the last few years. The Mumbai batter enjoyed a sensational run in last year's IPL, scoring 605 runs at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of over 181 in 16 games. His heroics helped MI finish in the top four before they were ousted by Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.

Fans on Twitter could not hide their excitement to watch Suryakumar Yadav back in action for MI. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other users echoed similar sentiments about the return of Suryakumar Yadav to the MI camp.

"Suryakumar Yadav has joined Mumbai Indians team for IPL 2024 ...!!!! Number 1 T20 batter will be in action soon ..!!!," a fan tweeted.

"The anticipation is finally over for MI fans. The top-ranked T20I batter has arrived, signaling the much-awaited comeback," another fan said.

"Now ball will fly in Sky," one user said.

MI are the lone winless team in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya's captaincy stint with MI has begun on a horrific note, with the side losing its first three games to GT, SRH, and RR. The string of defeats means MI are at the bottom of the points table as the only side without a win in IPL 2024.

After a successful run as GT captain, Hardik has struggled to overcome the negative crowd reception that has stemmed from his taking over the leadership mantle from Rohit Sharma.

With the return of Suryakumar, MI will hope to turn things around and register their first win of IPL 2024 in their next outing against DC on April 7.