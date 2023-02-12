39 players, including 8 from Thailand, added to WPL Auction 2023 player list

Just one day before the WPL Auction 2023, 39 players have been added to the list of names that will go under the hammer on Monday (February 13). Twenty-three of the 39 players are from India, while eight are from Thailand.

The list also features four players from England, two from Scotland and one each from Australia and the Netherlands. The inaugural WPL Auction will have five teams bidding for the players. Each team has received an auction purse of ₹12 crore.

Here's the list of the 39 names that have been added to the WPL Auction 2023 player list:

India: (₹20 lakh category) Nancy Patel, Nikita Singh, Sumitra Jat, Priyanka Bala and Sheetal Rana. (₹10 lakh category) Apurwa Bharadwaj, Lal Rin Feli, Asha Shobana, Shivani Jangid, Bharti Rawal, Mayuri Singh, Riti Tomar, Anisha Ansari, Neena Chaudhary, Nikita Chauhan, Monika Devi, Shivani Singh, Drishya I V, Akanksha Kohli, Mukta Magre, Kashish Agarwal, Sarah Mahajan and Debasmita Dutta.

England: (₹20 lakh category) Emily Arlott. (₹10 lakh category) Katie Levick, Georgia Adams and Hollie Armitage

Australia: (₹10 lakh category) Nicola Hancock

Scotland: (₹10 lakh category) Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce

Netherlands: (₹10 lakh category) Babette de Leede

Thailand: (₹10 lakh category) Sornarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Thipatcha Puthhawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai

When will WPL Auction 2023 start?

Smriti Mandhana will be among the top picks at the Women's Premier League auction (Image: Getty)

The WPL Auction will happen tomorrow (February 13) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The start time for the auction is 2:30 pm IST. A total of 409 players were initially shortlisted for the auction, but now with the addition of 39 names, the number has gone up to 448.

It will be interesting to see which player emerges as the costliest pick at the inaugural WPL auction.

